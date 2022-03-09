Iowa City man arrested as armed subject from Tuesday incident

An Iowa City man faces charges of domestic abuse assault, domestic abuse with intent to cause serious injury, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon after an incident on Tuesday.

Iowa City police arrested Caleb McDowell, 29, after investigating a report of an armed subject on Tuesday.

Police and deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson County Emergency Response Team responded to 100 Block of S. Westminster St., Iowa City at 3:26 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of an armed subject, an Iowa City police release said.

McDowell was alone in the residence and had fired a gun from inside. Police said McDowell surrendered without incident and no injuries were reported, the release said.

“Traffic was shut down during the incident and surrounding residences were evacuated. Normal traffic has resumed in the area,” the release said.

McDowell was booked at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 6:54 p.m. with a bond totaling $15,000 on Tuesday.