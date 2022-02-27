Big Ten Tournament Champions

No. 21 Iowa women’s basketball has picked up steam over the last week with two consecutive top-10 wins over Indiana on Feb. 19 and 21.

For that reason, I think the Hawkeyes will climb the mountain and win the 2022 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament this upcoming weekend in Indianapolis.

Iowa also boasts two elite scorers in sophomore guard Caitlin Clark and senior center Monika Czinano.

Clark is a superstar. When a team has a player with the prowess of Clark, odds swing in their favor down the stretch in March. Clark leads the country in scoring, averaging 27.1 points per game.

Czinano has been consistent her whole career for the Hawkeyes and is the thunder to Clark’s lighting.

This season, Czinano is averaging a career-best 20.8 points, and making 66.3 percent of her shots as the anchor in the middle for head coach Lisa Bluder’s squad.

The Hawkeyes have proven that they can compete with any Big Ten opponent this season, and after clinching the double-bye after defeating Rutgers, the sky’s the limit.

With one of the nation’s best offenses seeming to find its stride at the perfect moment, Iowa will be a tough out in the Big Ten Tournament. The Hawkeyes will prove that a great offense can swarm even the best defenses on their way to a Big Ten Tournament title.