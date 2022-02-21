Iowa City man arrested for child endangerment after child in his care shot another child

An Iowa City man was arrested Sunday morning for an incident in November where a child under his supervision shot another child with Horras’s gun.

An Iowa City man, Christopher L. Horras, 36, was arrested for child endangerment Sunday morning for an incident in November where a child under his supervision shot another child with Horras’s gun.

Horras is facing charges of making firearms available to someone under 21, child endangerment/serious injury, and endangerment/no injury.

Police allege that Horras left a loaded firearm unsecured in his bedroom on 550 Foster Road at 2:18 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2021, where two children who were under his supervision accessed it, and one shot the other with the gun. The child sustained serious injuries.

Horras was booked at the Johnson County jail on Feb. 20 at 4:41 a.m., over three months after the initial incident.

Child endangerment causing serious injury is a Class C felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.