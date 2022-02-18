Police investigate suspicious package on corner of Dubuque and Market Streets

Iowa City law enforcement blocked off part of Dubuque Street to further investigate the reported suspicious package on Friday.

Police cars are seen blocking an area outside the Emma Goldman Clinic on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Police reported a suspicious package in the area.

Iowa City law enforcement reported a suspicious package in the area of Dubuque Street and Market Street on Friday at 11:19 a.m.

Iowa City police blocked off a section of Dubuque Street and caution tape was set up around the Emma Goldman Clinic.

Officers with the Johnson County Metro Bomb Squad arrived on the scene around 11:30.

A University of Iowa Hawk Alert told people to avoid the area, as law enforcement is on scene investigating.

Haley Bruce, UI Department of Public Safety assistant director for communication and external relations said she does not have any additional information to share at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.