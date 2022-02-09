Man arrested for threatening to stab University of Iowa health care workers

Tyler Jacob Summers, 32, of West Des Moines attempted to stab multiple health care providers at the University of Iowa’s Hospitals and Clinics after threatening to kill multiple people and blow up the hospital.

A West Des Moines man who assaulted multiple people at the University of Iowa’s Hospitals and Clinics was arrested by the UI Police Department on Sunday.

Tyler Jacob Summers, 32, was charged with assault intent to inflict serious injury, two counts of first-degree harassment, second-degree criminal mischief, and assault on peace officers and others.

According to a police complaint, Summers attempted to stab multiple people while shouting, “I’ll kill you.”

Summers was subdued before anyone could be seriously injured, the complaint stated. He was restrained to a medical-grade, $4,800 hospital bed after his assault, which was destroyed as a result of his detainment, according to the complaint.

The complaint stated that Summers spat on multiple victims during the altercation and kicked a health care provider twice in the groin.

Summers threatened a victim by his first and last name by attempting to learn where the victim lived. The victim was not named in the complaint.

Police reported Summer also told the victim that he would shoot him with a .45 caliber handgun. During this altercation, Summers also threatened multiple health care workers and said he would blow up the hospital.

Summers was arrested on Feb. 6 at 10:35 a.m. and booked at the Johnson County jail at 10:49 a.m. His bond has been set to $5,000.