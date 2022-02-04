Structure fire causes $30,000 in damages to Iowa City home

A structure fire broke out on the evening of Jan. 3 and was under control within half an hour of the Iowa City firefighters arriving on the scene. The fire is still being investigated.

A structure fire broke out Thursday evening caused $30,000 worth of property damage to an Iowa City mobile home at Cole’s Mobile Home Court.

An occupant of the home on Riverside Drive was inside when the fire broke out, but was able to get out and no injuries have been reported, a release said.

No other mobile homes were involved in the fire

The Iowa City Fire Department was able to control the blaze within half an hour of responding to the scene. They were assisted by the Iowa City Police, Johnson County Ambulance Service, the City of Iowa City Water Division, and the American Red Cross.

Off-duty firefighters and firefighters from the Coralville, Solon, and West Branch fire departments were called in to backfill Iowa City fire stations.

The fire is still being investigated by the Iowa City Fire Marshall.