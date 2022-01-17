Letter to the Editor | Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks didn’t support the military

Miller-Meeks shouldn’t have voted against the Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act of 2021.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during a press conference at Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Bettendorf business owner Kyle Kuehl will challenge Miller-Meeks in the 1st Congressional District for the Republican nomination in the upcoming 2022 election.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks should be consistent about where she stands on support for the military. On Jan. 12, she voted against expanding eligibility for educational benefits to our National Guard and Army Reserves in the Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act of 2021.

In June, Miller-Meeks said, “I can think of no better way to help those transitioning from our military than by giving them access to the benefits they have earned.” She gushed on her congressional website about how she voted in favor of four bills to help our military members.

Which is it, congresswoman? Are you for or against supporting the military with improved benefits?

I’m weary of hearing her military resume because while she used the GI bill for her own education, leveling the playing field between National Guard/Reservists and active-duty personnel is something she can’t abide.

I may have missed some fine print right wing politicians find objectionable, yet the big picture is Miller-Meeks voted against a bill to help men and women in uniform.

Our military personnel deserve our thanks on behalf of a grateful nation. But no, Miller-Meeks couldn’t provide it.

-Paul Deaton, Solon Resident