Live updates: No. 13 Iowa football takes on No. 2 Michigan in Big Ten Championship Game

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines will meet for the first time this season to decide the victor of the Big Ten Conference.

Iowa and Michigan warm up before the Big Ten Championship game between No. 13 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — No. 13 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan will match up at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game to determine the winner of the conference.

The victor will also receive the Stagg Championship Trophy.

Iowa represents the West Division while Michigan represents the East.

The 11-1 Wolverines punched their ticket to the conference championship game after taking down Ohio State, 42-27, in the final week of the regular season. The Hawkeyes took a winding road to Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten Championship, first taking down Nebraska, 28-21, for a share of the West Division title. Then, Wisconsin lost to Minnesota, giving Iowa sole possession of the West Division and a trip to Indianapolis.

Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Robert Read, Sports Editor Austin Hanson, and Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson are in the press box to cover the championship matchup. Follow along on Twitter, @dipregame, and check back to this story for updates throughout the game. Other stories will also be posted to dailyiowan.com this weekend. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:17 p.m. CST and will be aired on FOX.

Pregame: Senior cornerback Terry Roberts, who hasn’t played since Oct. 16 against Purdue, is participating in warmups at Lucas Oil Stadium. Roberts suffered a bone bruise against the Boilermakers. Senior cornerback Matt Hankins is not participating in warmups. Head coach Kirk Ferentz said Hankins will be out this week, and likely for the bowl game.

Senior running back Ivory Kelly-Martin is dressed and catching kickoffs in warmups. He did not dress against Minnesota last week.

Coin toss: Iowa won the toss and deferred to the second half. Michigan will receive the ball to start the game.

13:26 1Q: Michigan goes 3-and-out in its first drive of the game. Jones makes a fair catch at Iowa’s 26-yard line, where the Hawkeyes will start.

Spencer Petras starts at quarterback for Iowa.

8:35 1Q: Caleb Shudak’s kick from 33 yards is wide right, and the Hawkeyes turn the ball over on the 20-yard line.

6:38 1Q: Michigan’s Blake Corum nets a 67-yard rush for the first score of the night. Michigan 7, Iowa 0.

5:27 1Q: After Iowa goes 3-and-out, Michigan scores on the first play of its drive. The Wolverines scored on a trick play, as running back Donovan Edwards threw to wide receiver Roman Wilson for a 75-yard play. Michigan 14, Iowa 0.

1:29 1Q: Caleb Shudak converts on a 22-yard field goal to put Iowa on the board. Iowa’s scoring drive was 10 plays for 71 yards, taking up four minutes and one second. Michigan 14, Iowa 3.

0:17 1Q: Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell intercepts a Cade McNamara pass. The pass went through tight end Erick Ali’s hands and into Campbell’s.

11:03 2Q: Michigan goes 3-and-out with a near interception from Hawkeye Kaevon Merriwhether. Michigan punts the ball 45 yards, and Jones loses six yards on the punt return. Iowa will start on its own 41.

1:11 1Q: Petras is sacked by Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Aidan Hutchinson for a loss of 10 yards. Iowa will face a third and 20.

Iowa punts from its 17-yard line.

HALFTIME: Michigan 14, Iowa 3. Sophomore cornerback Jermari Harris intercepts a pass in the Michigan end zone as time runs out to keep the Wolverines from scoring.

The Hawkeyes receive the ball to start the second half.

RELATED: Halftime reactions | No. 13 Iowa trails No. 2 Michigan, 14-3

13:27 3Q: Iowa punts on its first drive of the game. Taylor nets a 52-yard punt, and Michigan will take over on its own 18-yard line.

8:23 3Q: Michigan’s McNamara completes a 27-yard pass to bring Michigan within the 10-yard line. On the next play, running back Hassan Haskins scores Michigan’s third touchdown of the day. Michigan 21, Iowa 3.

8:23 3Q: Sophomore quarterback Alex Padilla enters the game for Petras. Petras is seemingly not injured, remaining on the sideline at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Alex Padilla is throwing again on the sideline. Brian Ferentz just went over to Spencer Petras, who is sitting on the bench, and patted him on the shoulder. Petras now has a red backup quarterback hat on. — Robert Read (@Robert_Read34) December 5, 2021

7:30 3Q: Padilla completes a 17-yard pass to Goodson on third and 8 for a first down.

1:10 3Q: Padilla marches the Hawkeyes down to the 8-yard line, but the Hawkeyes could not convert on a fourth and 3 play. Michigan will take over on downs.

Iowa turns the ball over on downs at the Michigan 15-yard line. The Hawkeyes put a nice drive together, but ultimately could not cash in. Iowa still trails Michigan, 21-3. — Daily Iowan Pregame (@dipregame) December 5, 2021

12:49 4Q: Taylor’s punt is blocked at the 36-yard line by Michigan’s Cornelius Johnson. The Wolverines will take over at the Hawkeyes’ 36-yard line.

PUNT: BLOCKED Michigan’s hope of a Big Ten title is officially within reach👀 pic.twitter.com/JHHuHiN0IE — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) December 5, 2021

11:16 4Q: After taking over on the 36-yard line, Wolverine running back Hassan Haskins punches in his second touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run. Michigan 28, Iowa 3.

5:24 4Q: McNamara completes a 5-yard pass to Erick All for Michigan’s fifth touchdown of the game. Michigan 35, Iowa 3.

4:21 4Q: Padilla’s pass intended for LaPorta is intercepted by Michigan’s Caden Kolesar. The Wolverines will take over on the 35-yard line.