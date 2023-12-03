The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa vs Michigan Big Ten Championship

Byline photo of Emily Nyberg
Byline photo of Cody Blissett
Emily Nyberg and Cody Blissett
December 3, 2023

Michigan defeated Iowa, 26-0, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, claiming the title of Big Ten champions for the third year in a row, making it their 45th champion title, the most in the Big Ten. There was a record-breaking championship game attendance of 67,842.

Michigan first scored a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter and then a 2-yard touchdown from running back Blake Corum at the end of the first.

It wasn’t until the 3rd quarter that Corum would score another touchdown and field goal from kicker James Turner.

To finish off the fourth quarter, Michigan got two more field goals, and Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore sacked Iowa quarterback Deacon on 4th down to enforce Iowa’s second shutout of the season.

A week after Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter suffered a knee injury in the Ohio State game, Michigan fell to four sacks against Iowa’s defense, while Iowa suffered three sacks.

Michigan forced three turnovers on Iowa and possessed the ball for 36:32 over Iowa’s 23:28.

The Wolverines led in first downs with 12 over the Hawkeyes 7, although both teams struggled with 3rd and 4th down conversions with Michigan going 3-15, 1-1, and Iowa 4-15, 0-3.

Iowa is bowl-eligible and will find out later this Sunday, Dec. 3, where and who they will face.

Emily Nyberg
Iowa football pplayers and coaches walk onto the field before the Big Ten championship football game between No.18 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes 26-0.

About the Contributors
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
