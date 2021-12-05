Photos: No. 13 Iowa football vs. No 2 Michigan for the Big Ten Championship

No. 2 Michigan defeated No. 13 Iowa, 42-3, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. 67,183 fans, a new Big Ten Championship record, attended the game.

Iowa last appeared in the Big Ten Championship in 2015 where the Hawkeyes were defeated by Michigan State. The Wolverines last became Big Ten Champions in 2004.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson caught two passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. Michigan running back Blake Corum rushed for 74 yards on five carries. Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara threw for 16 completions on 24 attempts.