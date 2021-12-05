Twitter reactions to Iowa’s 42-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game

Hawkeye fans are, well, not happy.

Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson attempts to catch a pass during the Big Ten Championship game between No. 13 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — The No. 13 Iowa football team allowed six touchdowns and couldn’t score one of its own in a 42-3 loss to No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.

Michigan scored touchdown on back-to-back offensive plays in the first quarter to take a commanding early lead that it never surrendered. Iowa could only muster a single field goal on offense. The Hawkeyes not sit at 10-3 on the season and are likely headed to the Citrus Bowl. Iowa fans had plenty to say on Twitter during the Big Ten Championship Game.

Here are some notable reactions.

Iowa’s offense scored 9 total TDs since Penn State (7 games) . 2 total passing TDs in seven games — PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) December 5, 2021

Iowa has a top-10 defense in the country. Let’s not pretend like Michigan was supposed to put up a 50 spot tonight. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) December 5, 2021

Brian Ferentz is the worst Power Five offensive coordinator in America and while that pill is hard to swallow for some, it takes a spoon full of sugar to make the medicine go down — PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) December 5, 2021

Michigan really just won the Big Ten Championship Game by six touchdowns. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) December 5, 2021

I’m frustrated because the game is there for Iowa to take and we can’t because our offense is a 92 Toyota camry with square tires. — James Kay (@GingerJames54) December 5, 2021

The fact we’ve won 10 games without an offense is truly remarkable. — Irrational Offense-less Hawk (@IrrationalHawk2) December 5, 2021

Michigan will be the first team unranked in the preseason AP Poll to make the College Football Playoff, which began in 2014. — Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) December 5, 2021

When you put it that way, the Hawkeyes were in it until the end! pic.twitter.com/ls8I3xGSw0 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 5, 2021

Has it really been all that different pic.twitter.com/jo4ASBs49R — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) December 5, 2021

Michigan throwing the ball up 32 on Iowa with 2 minutes left. Jim Harbaugh is coming to his final form. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 5, 2021

Iowa punting on 4th & 5, down 25 points with 9 minutes left. The Hawkeyes showed up to Indianapolis then promptly rolled over and died. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 5, 2021

Iowa has a lot of third down plays designed to get 2 yards less than what they need. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 5, 2021

Iowa should start that girl who just won 100k from Dr. Pepper at QB in the 2nd half — Ty Schmit (@tyschmit) December 5, 2021

Just need a blocked punt for a touchdown, a safety, and Scott Frost to take over for Harbaugh and Iowa is right back in this thing. — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) December 5, 2021

The Iowa Buckeyes are here in Indy, apparently pic.twitter.com/DtuL4MUze1 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 5, 2021

Tried to just throw some thoughts together. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/H5b478lkZ5 — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) December 5, 2021