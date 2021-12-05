Twitter reactions to Iowa’s 42-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game

Hawkeye fans are, well, not happy.

Iowa+wide+receiver+Keagan+Johnson+attempts+to+catch+a+pass+during+the+Big+Ten+Championship+game+between+No.+13+Iowa+and+No.+2+Michigan+at+Lucas+Oil+Stadium+in+Indianapolis%2C+Indiana%2C+on+Saturday%2C+Dec.+4%2C+2021.

Grace Smith

Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson attempts to catch a pass during the Big Ten Championship game between No. 13 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
December 5, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — The No. 13 Iowa football team allowed six touchdowns and couldn’t score one of its own in a 42-3 loss to No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.

Michigan scored touchdown on back-to-back offensive plays in the first quarter to take a commanding early lead that it never surrendered. Iowa could only muster a single field goal on offense. The Hawkeyes not sit at 10-3 on the season and are likely headed to the Citrus Bowl. Iowa fans had plenty to say on Twitter during the Big Ten Championship Game.

Here are some notable reactions.

Facebook Comments