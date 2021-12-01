Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year

Linderbaum becomes the ninth Hawkeye, and first since Tristin Wirfs in 2019, to be named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum surveys the field during a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 34-6.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum has been named the Big Ten Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year, the conference announced on Wednesday.

The junior from Solon, Iowa, becomes the ninth Hawkeye — and first since Tristin Wirfs in 2019 — to be named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. Linderbaum has started 33 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes after playing as a defensive lineman as a true freshman. He was named a midseason first-team All-American by four outlets, including Associated Press, The Athletic, CBSSports.com and Sporting News. Linderbaum is one of four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award and one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder was also named first-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media. Linderbaum was one of five Iowa offensive players to earn All-Big Ten honors.

No doubt about it. Tyler Linderbaum is the 𝐑𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 ‼️#Hawkeyes | @bigten pic.twitter.com/8rZvsQJR8n — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 1, 2021

Junior guard Kyler Schott was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and a third team selection by the media. Junior tight end Sam LaPorta was a third-team all-conference selection by the coaches and an honorable mention selection by the media. Junior running back Tyler Goodson was a third-team honoree by the media and honorable mention by the coaches.

Rounding out Iowa’s All-Big Ten honors on the offensive side of the ball was redshirt freshman offensive lineman Mason Richman, who received honorable mention recognition from both the coaches and the media.

The Big Ten announced its defensive and special teams honors on Tuesday. Here is a review of all the defensive Hawkeyes to earn conference honors:

All-Big Ten – Coaches

OL Tyler Linderbaum – First Team

OL Kyler Schott – Second Team

TE Sam LaPorta – Third Team

RB Tyler Goodson – Honorable Mention

OL Mason Richman – Honorable Mention

All-Big Ten – Media

OL Tyler Linderbaum – First Team

OL Kyler Schott – Third Team

RB Tyler Goodson – Third Team

OL Mason Richman – Honorable Mention

TE Sam LaPorta – Honorable Mention

No. 13 Iowa faces No. 2 Michigan on Saturday at the Big Ten Conference Football Championship Game in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:17 p.m. The game will be televised on FOX.