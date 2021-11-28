Where to watch the Iowa-Michigan Big Ten Championship football game

The Hawkeyes and the Wolverines will face off in Indianapolis next Saturday at 7 p.m.

Indianapolis, here come the Hawkeyes.

The Iowa football team clinched the Big Ten West division outright with the combination of beating Nebraska on Friday and Minnesota beating Wisconsin on Saturday. Iowa will play Big Ten East champion Michigan, who beat Ohio State over the weekend, in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis next Saturday. This is Iowa’s second appearance in the Big Ten title game, which originated in 2011. Michigan is making its first appearance in the championship game.

If the Hawkeyes win, it will mark the program’s first Big Ten title since 2004 and its first outright conference championship since 1985. Below is information about the game. Also stay up to date with coverage on dailyiowan.com throughout the week.

Matchup: Michigan (11-1, 8-1) vs. Iowa (10-2 overall, 7-2 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, 63,000 capacity

TV: FOX, FOX Sports app for streaming

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI

Betting information: Line: MICH -10.5 | O/U: 43.5

Series: Michigan leads, 42-15-4

Last meeting: Michigan won, 10-3, in Ann Arbor in 2019