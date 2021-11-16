Iowa football team up to No. 17 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV catches a pass during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

The Iowa football team jumped up three spots to No. 17 in the third College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 season, which were released on Tuesday night.

Since being ranked No. 22 in the first rankings of the season two weeks ago, the Hawkeyes have gone from No. 20 last week to No. 17 in Week 12. Iowa defeated Minnesota, 27-22, over the weekend to move to 8-2 overall on the season and 5-2 in the Big Ten. Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, and Ohio State are the top four teams in the rankings.

Check out the full poll below.