Iowa football team jumps two spots to No. 20 in College Football Playoff rankings

Iowa offense huddles up before lining up the line of scrimmage during a football game between No. 19 Iowa and Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 17-12. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

The Iowa football team jumped up two spots to No. 20 in the second College Football Playoff rankings of the season, which were released on Tuesday night.

Iowa defeated Northwestern, 17-12, in Evanston over the weekend. The Hawkeyes were ranked No. 19 in this week’s Associated Press poll. Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, and Ohio State are the top four teams in this week’s CFP poll. Michigan (sixth), Michigan State (seventh), Wisconsin (18th), and Purdue (19th) are the other Big Ten teams ranked this week.

The Hawkeyes take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network. Check out the full CFP for this week below.