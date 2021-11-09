Big Ten football notebook: Nebraska retains head coach Scott Frost for 2022

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks with Big Ten Network football analyst Gerry DiNardo during day one of Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Thursday, July 22.

Scott Frost will remain Nebraska’s head coach for another year.

Nebraska’s first-year athletic director, Trev Alberts, announced Monday that Frost will return to the Husker football program on a restructured contract.

Frost’s contract will be reduced from $5 million to $4 million in 2022 and his buyout will drop from $15 million to $7.5 million.

Frost currently has a 15-27 overall record in four years at the helm of the Nebraska program, including a 10-23 Big Ten record.

Alberts said, despite the subpar record, the Husker football team has shown resilience while competing at a high level — a reflection of Frost’s leadership.

“I appreciate the confidence Trev Alberts has shown in me to continue to lead this program,” Frost said in a release Monday. “I love this state, this football program and am honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as the head coach at my alma mater. Our immediate focus is on the two games ahead against Wisconsin and Iowa, and the opportunity in front of us to build momentum heading into the offseason and 2022. I understand we have not won at a high enough level, but I am confident our football program will continue to take steps forward.”

Although the Huskers are keeping Frost, the program has parted ways with a majority of its offensive coaches.

Nebraska announced in a separate release Monday that offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held, and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco have all been relieved of their duties, effective immediately.

The terminations leave Nebraska with one offensive coach for the final two games of the season: Tight ends coach Sean Beckton.

​​”I appreciate the work and sacrifices these men have made for the University of Nebraska and this football program and wish all of them well,” Frost said in a statement. “They are all men of outstanding character and good coaches, but as we strive for better consistency and execution. We needed fresh ideas and voices on our offensive staff.”

Nebraska is currently riding a four-game losing streak and owns a 1-6 conference record — last in the Big Ten West. Overall, the Huskers are 3-7 on the season. The Huskers have a bye week before taking on Wisconsin and Iowa to end the season.

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi questionable

Badgers’ junior running back Chez Mellusi was injured in Wisconsin’s game against Rutgers Saturday as he went down with a non-contact lower left leg injury.

After Mellusi attempted to plant his left leg on the Scarlet Knights’ turf to make a cut to the right, he fell to the ground and reached for his left knee.

As of Monday, the Badgers still are not sure of the extent of Mellusi’s injury or his status for Wisconsin’s matchup against Northwestern this Saturday.

Mellusi currently leads the Badgers with 815 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Before Mellusi’s injury, Wisconsin had already lost four running backs in the 2021 season. Redshirt freshman Jalen Berger was dismissed from the Badger football program in October after defying team rules. Freshmen Loyal Crawford and Antwan Roberts also left Wisconsin after an altercation in a residence hall. Crawford was dismissed and Roberts was suspended, then entered the transfer portal.

Junior RB Isaac Guerendo is also out for the season because of foot surgery.

Wisconsin true freshman running back Braelon Allen will be in line for more carries if Mellusi is out against Northwestern. The freshman has eclipsed 100 or more rushing yards in five consecutive games.