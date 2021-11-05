Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Northwestern football game

The Hawkeyes and Wildcats are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras throws a pass to wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr during a football game between No. 9 Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Petras threw for 93 yards on 19 attempts and had a QBR rating of 21.3. The Badgers defeated the Hawkeyes 27-7.

The Iowa football team is seeking to end its two-game losing skid this weekend when it travels to Evanston, Illinois, for a primetime matchup with Northwestern.

The Hawkeyes, once ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, are down to No. 22 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year after consecutive double-digit losses to Purdue and Wisconsin. Iowa’s hopes of contending for the Big Ten West title could be crushed with a loss this weekend. Below is game and betting information.

Matchup: No. 22 Iowa (6-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (3-5, 1-4)

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Location: Ryan Field

Weather: Clear, low 50s.

TV: BTN

Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Elise Menaker (reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 83/XM Channel 83

Betting information: Line: IOWA -12.0 | O/U: 41

