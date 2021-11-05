Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Northwestern football game
The Hawkeyes and Wildcats are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.
The Iowa football team is seeking to end its two-game losing skid this weekend when it travels to Evanston, Illinois, for a primetime matchup with Northwestern.
The Hawkeyes, once ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, are down to No. 22 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year after consecutive double-digit losses to Purdue and Wisconsin. Iowa’s hopes of contending for the Big Ten West title could be crushed with a loss this weekend. Below is game and betting information.
Also be sure to check out stories from this week’s Pregame edition.
Matchup: No. 22 Iowa (6-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (3-5, 1-4)
Scheduled game time: Saturday at 6 p.m.
Location: Ryan Field
Weather: Clear, low 50s.
TV: BTN
Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Elise Menaker (reporter)
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 83/XM Channel 83
Betting information: Line: IOWA -12.0 | O/U: 41
Stories from this week’s Pregame:
Cover story: Australian ‘Punter From Down Under’ Tory Taylor continues to excel with Hawkeye football
Interview: One-on-one with Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather
Power Rankings: Around the Big Ten: Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 10
Looking at Northwestern: Week 10 scouting notebook | No. 22 Iowa vs. Northwestern
Game picks: On the Line: Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 10 games