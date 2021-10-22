Iowa+City+police+identify+person+believed+to+be+responsible+for+Oct+17+gunshot+wound

Iowa City Police have identified the person believed to be responsible for a driver’s gunshot injury discovered during an Oct. 17 car crash, but the department did not name the person they believe to be responsible.

Iowa City police have identified the person they believe to be responsible for the gunshot wound that was found on a driver that had gotten into a car crash on Oct. 17, the Iowa City Police Department said in a press release Friday.

The Iowa City Police Department believes that the shooting was unintentional and not a threat to the public’s safety.

The Iowa City police did not name the person they believe to be responsible in the release, and have not made any arrests related to the investigation. The investigation is still underway, the release said.

On the evening of Oct. 17 Iowa City Police responded to a report of a car crash on Highway 6 and Sycamore Street, where the 20-year-old driver was suffering a gunshot wound and then was transported for treatment to the University of Iowa’s Hospitals and Clinics.