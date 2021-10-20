ICPD identify person of interest in active investigation

The Iowa City Police Department responded to a report of a car crash on Highway 6 and Sycamore Street, discovering that the driver of the singular vehicle had a gunshot wound. ICPD has now identified a person of interest in the case.

The Iowa City Police Department have identified a person of interest in an incident that occurred Oct. 17, where a car collision into a Highway 6 median revealed a driver unconscious with a gunshot wound.

The identity of the person of interest was not released in the police’s press release.

No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is still underway, the release said.

ICPD reported they do not believe that the incident is related to any active threat.

The driver from the incident is still in critical condition and being treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, according to the release.