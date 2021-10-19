Iowa can’t make the College Football Playoff anymore.

After its loss to Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, College Football Playoff hopes are a thing of the past for the Iowa football team.

The 24-7 defeat wasn’t just a loss. It was a bad loss.

The Hawkeyes were thoroughly outplayed in every facet of the game by a wide margin.

Iowa was outscored by three possessions. And it could’ve easily been four if Boilermaker wide receiver TJ Sheffield hadn’t fumbled through Iowa’s end zone in the third quarter, giving the Hawkeyes the ball at the Purdue 20-yard line.

Offensively, Iowa was outgained by nearly 200 yards. The Hawkeyes ran 15 fewer plays than Purdue. In the second half, Iowa mustered just 91 yards of offense. The Hawkeyes only gained six yards in the third quarter.

The Hawkeye defense couldn’t get off the field Saturday either, surrendering a 64 percent third-down conversion rate to the Boilermakers.

Iowa had its worst game of the season in pass coverage Saturday too. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s 374 yards through the air is the most Iowa has given up this season by nearly 200 yards.

Boilermaker wide receiver David Bell accounted for 240 of Purdue’s passing yards. He racked up 11 catches on the day, averaging nearly 22 yards per reception.

Even if Iowa somehow runs the table from here and wins a Big Ten title, which is very unlikely, the utter spanking it received from an average Purdue team Saturday will likely keep the Hawkeyes out of the College Football Playoff.

Regardless, the blowout loss to the Boilermakers won’t look good on the Hawkeyes’ résumé — that’s for sure.