Iowa City police investigating crash, driver sustained gunshot wound

Iowa City police responded to a traffic crash where the lone vehicle contained a man with a gunshot wound. The investigation is still underway.

Iowa City police are asking the public for assistance in an investigation of a traffic collision where the driver was found with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the crash on Sycamore Street and Highway 6 around 6:45 on Sunday evening.

Police said the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the median west of the intersection of Highway 6 and Sycamore Street.

A 20-year-old man, the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by ambulance and remains in critical condition, the Iowa City Police Department said in a news release.

The incident is under active investigation. Iowa City police are asking anyone with information to contact the police department, and anyone with security cameras in the area to review footage.