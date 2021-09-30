Around the Big Ten: Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 5
Iowa falls to No. 2 in the DI’s power rankings this week.
September 30, 2021
Daily Iowan sports reporter Chris Werner ranked all 14 Big Ten football teams and previewed every conference Week 5 matchup in this week’s edition of Around the Big Ten.
The Hawkeyes dropped to No. 2 in the DI’s power rankings, while Nebraska is still at the bottom.
Here are the full rankings and all the game previews.
Week 5 Power Rankings
1.Penn State
Is it Oct. 9 yet?
2. Iowa
Is it Oct. 9 yet?
3. Ohio State
Zipped by Akron on Saturday
4. Michigan
Are Khakis in again?
5. Michigan State
For Sparta?
6. Maryland
The Terps have handled their business thus far.
7. Wisconsin
Almost picked the Badgers sixth, that would’ve been Ironic, right Graham Mertz?
8. Purdue
Squeaked by Illinois but the rest of these teams are very bad.
9. Rutgers
Wait, the Scarlet Knights are respectable.
10. Indiana
Almost lost to Western Kentucky.
11. Northwestern
Beat THE Ohio University.
12. Minnesota
A loss to Bowling Green will do that to you.
13. Illinois
Is 1-4 but beat Nebraska.
14. Nebraska
Copy and paste.
Week 5 Big Ten matchups
Maryland vs. No 5. Iowa
Where/when to watch: Friday at 7 p.m. on FS1 | Line: IOWA -4.0 | O/U 46
Big trap game energy.
Minnesota vs. Purdue
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: PUR -2.5 | O/U 47.5
The boat is sinking, P.J.
Charlotte vs. Illinois
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line ILL -9.5 | O/U 55.5
Illinois is favored, this should be good. And by good, I mean unwatchable.
No. 14 Michigan vs. Wisconsin
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m on FOX | Line: MICH -1.0 | O/U 43.5
If Michigan wins, the Wolverines are for real.
11. Ohio State vs. Rutgers
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN. | Line: OSU -15.5 | O/U 56.5
Upset potential, I think not.
Indiana vs. No. 4 Penn State
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 on ABC | Line: PSU -10.5 | O/U 52
Iowa fans should watch this closely.
Western Kentucky vs. No. 17. Michigan State
Where/when to watch Saturday at 6:30 on FS1 | Line: MSU -10.5 | O/U 61.5
Western Kentucky is a Conference USA powerhouse. Just kidding, those don’t exist.
Northwestern vs. Nebraska
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 on BTN | Line NEB -10.5 | O/U 50
Someone has to win.
Chris Werner is a Sports Reporter at The Daily Iowan. He is a sophomore majoring in Journalism and...