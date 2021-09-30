Around the Big Ten: Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 5

Iowa falls to No. 2 in the DI’s power rankings this week.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras throws the ball during a football game between Iowa and Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Rams 24-14.

Daily Iowan sports reporter Chris Werner ranked all 14 Big Ten football teams and previewed every conference Week 5 matchup in this week’s edition of Around the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes dropped to No. 2 in the DI’s power rankings, while Nebraska is still at the bottom.

Here are the full rankings and all the game previews.

Week 5 Power Rankings

1.Penn State

Is it Oct. 9 yet?

2. Iowa

Is it Oct. 9 yet?

3. Ohio State

Zipped by Akron on Saturday

4. Michigan

Are Khakis in again?

5. Michigan State

For Sparta?

6. Maryland

The Terps have handled their business thus far.

7. Wisconsin

Almost picked the Badgers sixth, that would’ve been Ironic, right Graham Mertz?

8. Purdue

Squeaked by Illinois but the rest of these teams are very bad.

9. Rutgers

Wait, the Scarlet Knights are respectable.

10. Indiana

Almost lost to Western Kentucky.

11. Northwestern

Beat THE Ohio University.

12. Minnesota

A loss to Bowling Green will do that to you.

13. Illinois

Is 1-4 but beat Nebraska.

14. Nebraska

Copy and paste.

Week 5 Big Ten matchups

Maryland vs. No 5. Iowa

Where/when to watch: Friday at 7 p.m. on FS1 | Line: IOWA -4.0 | O/U 46

Big trap game energy.

Minnesota vs. Purdue

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: PUR -2.5 | O/U 47.5

The boat is sinking, P.J.

Charlotte vs. Illinois

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line ILL -9.5 | O/U 55.5

Illinois is favored, this should be good. And by good, I mean unwatchable.

No. 14 Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m on FOX | Line: MICH -1.0 | O/U 43.5

If Michigan wins, the Wolverines are for real.

11. Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN. | Line: OSU -15.5 | O/U 56.5

Upset potential, I think not.

Indiana vs. No. 4 Penn State

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 on ABC | Line: PSU -10.5 | O/U 52

Iowa fans should watch this closely.

Western Kentucky vs. No. 17. Michigan State

Where/when to watch Saturday at 6:30 on FS1 | Line: MSU -10.5 | O/U 61.5

Western Kentucky is a Conference USA powerhouse. Just kidding, those don’t exist.

Northwestern vs. Nebraska

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 on BTN | Line NEB -10.5 | O/U 50

Someone has to win.