On the Line: Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 5 games
DI staff members picked the No. 5 Iowa vs. Maryland game, as well as four other contests from the fifth week of the season.
September 30, 2021
The Daily Iowan football staff picks five football games every week as part of our Pregame edition. Read how the staff picked the No. 5 Iowa vs. Maryland game — as well as four other contests — below.
No. 5 Iowa vs. Maryland
Robert Read, Pregame Editor (12-8): Iowa — Bold strategy to schedule your blackout game against … Iowa.
Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (16-4): Iowa — Fetty Wap would call this his “Trap Game.”
Chloe Peterson, Assistant Sports Editor (10-10): Iowa — Who needs undefeated Penn State when you have undefeated Maryland.
Chris Werner, Football Reporter (10-10): Iowa — Don’t stop now, boys.
Destinee Cook, DITV Sports Director (11-9): Iowa — Honestly I’m just still upset that the Penn State game is at 3 p.m.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (13-7): Iowa — Feels like a trap game, but Iowa has already survived an ugly game.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (16-4): Iowa — This looks like Iowa’s only night game. Sad!
No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Georgia
Read: Georgia — Maybe one of these times I’ll pick Arkansas.
Hanson: Georgia — The Razorbacks don’t get their peaches down in Georgia.
Peterson: Georgia — Sometimes I forget Arkansas is actually good.
Werner: Arkansas — The Razors are back.
Cook: Georgia — Hairy dawgs.
Bohnenkamp: Georgia — Dawgs just too good at home.
Brummond: Georgia — I still don’t believe in Arkansas.
No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Notre Dame
Read: Cincinnati — If Notre Dame wins this, it could win out.
Hanson: Cincinnati — Chris can’t spell Tennessee, and I can’t spell Cincinnati.
Peterson: Notre Dame — Will I be the only one to pick Notre Dame? Probably.
Werner: Cincinnati — Shout-out Shivansh.
Cook: Notre Dame — I take back calling them a fluke. Oops.
Bohnenkamp: Notre Dame— Should be a close one in South Bend.
Brummond: Notre Dame — The winner is going to have a real chance at the playoff.
No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Alabama
Read: Alabama — I’m just here to see the Kiffin-Saban handshake.
Hanson: Alabama — “These wheels keep on turnin’…”
Peterson: Alabama — Easy pick of the week.
Werner: Alabama— “It’s like playing Alabama every week,” – Urban Meyer.
Cook: Alabama — I will always choose Alabama.
Bohnenkamp: Alabama — Another Tide victory in the SEC West.
Brummond: Alabama — Alabama and then everyone else.
No. 21 Baylor vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State
Read: Baylor — Good enough to beat the best Iowa State team ever.
Hanson: Oklahoma State — Not even Chip Gaines can fix Baylor football.
Peterson: Baylor — Just my patented weekly underdog pick.
Werner: Baylor — You beat Iowa State, I pick you.
Cook: Oklahoma State — Idk yee-haw.
Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma State — Two equal Big 12 teams, so give it to the home team.
Brummond: Oklahoma State — Baylor hasn’t beaten a good team all year.