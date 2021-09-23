Fire incident at Spence Labs resolved
The UI issued a series of Hawk Alerts regarding a fire incident at Spence Labs in the Psychological and Brain Sciences Building. The incident has since been resolved.
The University of Iowa issued a Hawk Alert regarding a fire incident at Spence Laboratories in the Psychological and Brain Sciences Building Thursday.
The initial alert was sent at 3:39 p.m., advising evacuation of the building and avoiding the area.
At 3:55 p.m., students and staff received a second alert saying the incident had been resolved and normal activity could be resumed.