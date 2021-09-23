Fire incident at Spence Labs resolved

The UI issued a series of Hawk Alerts regarding a fire incident at Spence Labs in the Psychological and Brain Sciences Building. The incident has since been resolved.

Wyatt Dlouhy

The Psychological and Brain Sciences building is seen on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Arabia Parkey, News Reporter
September 23, 2021

The University of Iowa issued a Hawk Alert regarding a fire incident at Spence Laboratories in the Psychological and Brain Sciences Building Thursday.

The initial alert was sent at 3:39 p.m., advising evacuation of the building and avoiding the area.

At 3:55 p.m., students and staff received a second alert saying the incident had been resolved and normal activity could be resumed.

