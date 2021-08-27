Iowa football team releases depth chart for Week 1 against Indiana

The Hawkeyes open the 2021 season against the Hoosiers on Sept. 4 at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (left) chases after Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson (right) during a spring practice at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Eight days before opening the 2021 season inside Kinnick Stadium against Indiana, the Iowa football team released its Week 1 depth chart on Friday.

The No. 18 Hawkeyes host the No. 17 Hoosiers at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 4. About 3,000 tickets remain available for the game, according to a university release.

Here’s how Kirk Ferentz’s team is poised to look to start the season.

Here's the Iowa football team's two-deep depth chart for Week 1 against Indiana.

Some notes:

Jack Campbell is now listed at middle linebacker, and Seth Benson has moved over to weakside linebacker. Campbell and Benson split time in the middle last season and Benson has been listed as the starter at “Mike” throughout the offseason.

Jack Plumb (left tackle) and Nick DeJong (right tackle) are listed as the starting offensive tackles to begin the season. The Hawkeyes lost both of their starting tackles from last season, so this was one of the more intense position battles this offseason. Mason Richman is the backup at left tackle, and freshman Connor Colby is the No. 2 at right tackle.

Colby and wide receiver Keagan Johnson are the only first-year players listed on the two-deep.

Justin Britt is starting at right guard. Kyler Schott was expected to start at that position along the offensive line this season, but he broke his foot over the summer while baling hay at his family farm . He hopes to be back for the second game of the season.

Unsurprisingly, Spencer Petras is the starting quarterback for the second season in a row. Alex Padilla is the backup, meaning Deuce Hogan is presumably the third-string quarterback.

Offense

WR: Tyrone Tracy Jr. (5-11, 201), RS junior; Keagan Johnson (6-1, 197), freshman

TE: Sam LaPorta (6-4, 249), junior; Luke Lachey (6-6, 248), RS freshman

LT: Jack Plumb (6-7, 296), RS junior; Mason Richman (6-6, 296), RS freshman

LG: Cody Ince (6-4, 282), RS junior; Tyler Elsbury (6-5, 301), RS freshman

C: Tyler Linderbaum (6-3, 290), RS junior; Matt Fagan (6-5, 287), RS junior

RG: Justin Britt (6-4, 302), RS sophomore; Josh Volk (6-4, 308), RS freshman

RT: Nick DeJong (6-6, 292), RS sophomore; Connor Colby (6-6, 298), freshman

WR: Nico Ragaini (6-0, 191), RS junior; Charlie Jones (6-0, 188), RS senior

QB: Spencer Petras (6-5, 233), RS junior; Alex Padilla (6-1, 197), RS sophomore

RB: Tyler Goodson (5-10, 199), junior; Ivory Kelly-Martin (5-10, 200), RS senior

FB: Monte Pottebaum (6-1, 246), RS junior; Turner Pallisard (6-0, 245), RS junior

Defense

LE: John Waggoner (6-5, 266), RS junior; Joe Evans (6-2, 248), RS junior

LT: Noah Shannon (6-0, 289), RS junior; Lukas Van Ness (6-5, 264), RS freshman

RT: Yahya Black (6-5, 287), RS freshman; Logan Lee (6-5, 277), RS sophomore

RE: Zach VanValkenburg (6-4, 267), sixth-year senior, Deontae Craig (6-3, 263), RS freshman

MLB: Jack Campbell (6-5, 243), junior; Jay Higgins (6-2, 227), RS freshman

WLB: Seth Benson (6-1, 229), RS junior; Kyler Fisher (5-11, 225), RS sophomore

Cash/OLB: Dane Belton (6-1, 205), junior; Jestin Jacobs (6-4, 236), RS sophomore

LCB: Matt Hankins (6-0, 185), RS senior, Jermari Harris (6-1, 185), RS sophomore

SS: Kaevon Merriweather (6-0, 211), RS junior; Sebastian Castro (5-11, 204), RS sophomore

FS: Jack Koerner (6-0, 204), RS senior; Quinn Schulte (6-1, 201), RS sophomore

RCB: Riley Moss (6-1, 194), senior; Terry Roberts (5-10, 180), RS junior

Special teams

PK: Caleb Shudak (5-8, 178), sixth-year senior

P: Tory Taylor (6-4, 231), sophomore

Long snapper: Austin Spiewak (6-1, 237), sixth-year senior

Punt/kick returner: Charlie Jones (6-0, 188), RS senior