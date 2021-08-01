UI Health Care reached 7 percent operating margin, one time success sharing payment possible

Due to the financial stress that fell on University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics because of COVID-19, UIHC implemented a cost saving program that helped the hospital reach a 7 percent operating margin allowing a one-time payment to it’s employees who lost compensation during the first year of the pandemic.

As UIHC’s fiscal year 2021 ends, it is in a stable condition, after the financial stress the hospital went under, that it can start to reimburse its employees with one-time payments.

“The University of Iowa Health Care was under significant economic stress, we had finished the single most financially destructive month of our history where we had lost over $30 million in one single month,” Chief Executive Officer and Associate Vice President of UIHC Suresh Gunasekaran said and of UIHC during the July 28 Board of Regents meeting.

These one-time payments will start in September after the Board of Regents unanimously vote to approve them in Wednesday’s meeting.

“UI Health Care is pleased to announce that fiscal year 2021 ended in a stable financial position, thanks to the continued commitment of our faculty and staff during this difficult time. To show our appreciation, we will be providing a one-time success-sharing payment to all eligible employees,” a UIHC spokesperson said in a statement to The Daily Iowan.

Due to the economic stress that UIHC was under, they saw a reduction in services, Gunasekaran said to the regents on July 28. UIHC implemented cost saving measures to combat this economic stress.

“To mitigate the financial pressures of the pandemic, UI Health Care implemented short-term cost-saving measures from July 2020 to June 2021,” UIHC said in an email.

One of the short term cost saving measures was a 90-day hiring freeze. In addition, in spring 2020 UIHC implemented a vacation giveback program, where earned vacation time was given back to the hospital

Throughout Iowa there have been layoffs in health care systems due to COVID-19 causing financial losses. At Mercy Iowa City, the hospital laid off 29 workers last November.

The Iowa Hospital Association, which UIHC is a part of, released an analysis in June 2020 indicating a similar trend of hospitals laying off employees, that was seen throughout the state, as a result of financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you will recall at that time, numerous health care systems including health care systems within the state of Iowa, were announcing layoffs, as we were developing budgets.

“Some of these layoffs were permanent layoffs. Some of these were temporary layoffs, but we knew that something had to be done, but it did not fit our culture, it did not fit our mission to participate in layoffs,” Gunasekaran said.

Gunasekaran told the regents that UIHC finished the year with a 6 to 7 percent margin, defying the odds. He said the success UIHC had was due to the support of the community and regents.

"At the beginning of the year the success sharing program was predicated on the operating margin of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the highest level of success sharing was if we were to reach the 7 percent operating margin," Gunasekaran told the regents.

The regents offered their congratulations to Gunasekaren and UIHC ​​Vice President for Medical Affairs, for making these decisions Brooks Jackson.

“We appreciate it and we thank the employees who made it happen, who often were working double and triple shifts,” Regent Milt Dakovich said in the Board of Regents meeting.

“It’s hard to describe where we were last year.”