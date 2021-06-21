State Board of Regents propose tuition $283 tuition increase for UI undergrads after year-long pause

The state Board of Regents is proposing tuition increases for the three state-funded universities after the Iowa Legislature froze appropriations for fiscal 2022.

Iowa Board of Regents President Mike Richards announces Barbara Wilson as the new University of Iowa President at a press conference in the Levitt Center for University Advancement on April 30, 2021. Wilson takes over after the previous University of Iowa President, Bruce Harreld, held office for just over five years.

The state Board of Regents is proposing a $283 tuition increase for undergraduate students and a $353 increase for graduate students at the University of Iowa for the 2021-22 academic year.

The increase in tuition comes after a year-long tuition freeze implemented by the regents in June 2020 because of COVID-19, as previously reported by The Daily Iowan. The regents will consider the proposed tuition rates during a special meeting on Thursday.

The in-state tuition for undergraduates in the 2020-21 academic year was $9,605.50, and out-of-state tuition was $31,568.50. The resident tuition for graduate students in the previous academic year was $10,079 and tuition for non-residents was $29,026.

The regents are proposing a $53.50 mandatory fees increase for undergraduate students, bringing the combined total of base tuition and mandatory fees to $336.50, according to a regents document. Base tuition with a $46.50 mandatory fees for graduate resident and non-resident students will see a proposed increase of $399.50.

The regents requested $18 million in appropriations from the state for fiscal 2022 and a restoration of the $8 million cut to appropriations in fiscal 2021, according to a regent document.

The Iowa Legislature passed a bill that froze appropriations for the three regent-governed institutions for fiscal 2022.

All three regent-governed universities could see tuition increases for the coming academic year with Iowa State University having a proposed $282 increase for resident undergraduate tuition, and the University of Northern Iowa having a proposed $115 increase for resident undergraduates.

Non-resident undergraduates at ISU could see a tuition increase of $906 — the largest proposed increase for undergraduate tuition — and non-residents at UNI could see a $273 increase, according to a regent document.

The proposed increases for the upcoming academic year are reflective of the regents’ multi-year tuition model — a plan which outlined tuition increases anywhere from 3 to 5 percent each year over five years with a goal of providing predictability to students and their families.

The regents briefly abandoned the model for the 2020-21 academic year and froze tuition rates for all students because of the financial hardships caused by the pandemic, with plans to return to the multi-year tuition model.

Tuition for the 2019-20 academic year, the first year following the model, increased by 3.9 percent for resident undergraduate students at the UI and ISU. UNI students did not see any increase.

There is currently no tuition model for non-resident or graduate students. In 2019, non-resident undergraduate and graduate students saw a 1 percent increase, and resident graduate students saw a 3 percent increase.

The regents will decide their final action of the proposed tuition increases on July 28.