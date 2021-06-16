Iowa baseball’s Wallace, Norman named first-team All-Region

Senior outfielder Ben Norman and junior pitcher Trenton Wallace were named to the ABCA/Rawlings Midwest All-Region First Team Wednesday.

Iowa’s Trenton Wallace pitches during a baseball game between Iowa and Maryland on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 6-2.

The American Baseball Coaches Association named senior outfielder Ben Norman and junior pitcher Trenton Wallace to the ABCA/Rawlings Midwest All-Region First Team, it was announced Wednesday.

With first-team recognition, Norman and Wallace are now nominated for All-America honors from the ABCA, which will be announced on Saturday, June 19.

On Monday, Wallace was named a second-team All-American by the Collegiate Baseball publication.

This is the third season that two players have earned All-Region honors under Hawkeye head coach Rick Heller, and the duo are the first selections since Tyler Cropley earned second-team All-Region recognition in 2018.

In the 2020-21 season, Norman led the Hawkeyes with a .306 batting average, 36 runs, 10 home runs, 53 RBIs, 52 hits, and 12 steals. He tied for the team lead with four triples. Norman’s 53 RBIs and four triples topped the Big Ten.

Wallace served as Iowa’s Friday night starter this season, with the Hawkeyes winning all but two series openers. The Rock Island, Illinois, native went 7-1 over 13 starts and held a 2.34 ERA with a conference-best 106 strikeouts, and became the first pitcher in program history to earn Big Ten Pitcher of the Year.

Both Wallace and Norman garnered first-team All-Big Ten honors at the end of the regular season.