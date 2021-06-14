Iowa baseball’s Wallace named second-team All-American
Trenton Wallace, the 2021 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, earned second-team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball Monday.
June 14, 2021
Iowa baseball junior pitcher Trenton Wallace was named a Collegiate Baseball Second-Team All-American, it was announced Monday.
The 2021 campaign was the first season in the weekend rotation for Wallace, and the Rock Island, Illinois, native went 7-1 on the mound as Iowa baseball’s Friday night starter.
Wallace’s second-team distinction makes him the ninth Hawkeye under head coach Rick Heller — and fourth pitcher — to earn All-America honors.
In 13 starts, Wallace recorded a 2.34 ERA and a league-leading 106 strikeouts. His performance earned him the 2021 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year award — becoming the first Hawkeye in school history to accomplish the feat. Wallace also garnered first-team All-Big Ten honors.
Wallace posted eight quality starts throughout the season, and the Hawkeyes won all but two series openers with him on the mound.
This summer, Wallace is playing in the collegiate MLB Draft League with the Trenton Thunder in Trenton, New Jersey.
(she/her/hers)
Email: [email protected]
Chloe Peterson is a sports reporter on the women's basketball beat and a digital producer at The Daily...