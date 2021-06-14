4+Social+Justice+Careers+That+Are+Relevant+Right+Now

Lately, the term “social justice” has certainly been in the forefront of many news stories. In general, social justice refers to human rights; more specifically how to improve things for groups that often struggle and are marginalized based on their gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and other factors.

Those who strive for social justice typically try to redistribute the power to improve the well-being of others; this can be accomplished through equal access to economic opportunities, healthcare and justice.

If the topic of social justice interests you to the point that you’d like to center your career around it, you are in luck. There are a number of jobs that focus on this important goal.

Victim Advocate

As Indeed notes, victim advocates provide support to victims of human rights violations and abuse, crime witnesses and survivors of domestic violence. This career involves offering emotional, financial and legal help to assist people to return to a normal life. Victim advocates usually have a bachelor’s degree in social work, criminal justice, victimology or psychology.

Journalist

Those stories you have been reading about social justice have mostly been written by journalists who are working hard to bring awareness to this serious topic. If this appeals to you, you could become a journalist and strive to work on stories that expose injustices and share how certain populations are more vulnerable. Typically to become a journalist you would need a degree in journalism, however, you may also find that editors are hiring those with a degree in English or political science.

Lobbyist

Another way to try to make a tangible difference in the lives of others through a career in social justice is to become a lobbyist. In this career, you will work as an activist, advocating on behalf of people and organizations, with the hope that your advocacy will influence legislation in a certain way and/or amend laws. A number of bachelor’s degrees can help you land a job as a lobbyist, including journalism, public relations, economics and communications.

Community Developer

This career involves working directly with marginalized communities, helping to create programs, and helping with the distribution of funds. In addition to assessing what the local needs are of the community in which you are working, you will also stay on top of local trends and work with stakeholders. Many community developer jobs are at nonprofit organizations and government agencies, and they usually require a degree in economics, social work or community development.

A Few Words About Salaries

Many people who work in social justice find that their jobs are extremely fulfilling. It can be very gratifying to know your career is having a direct and positive impact on people who are struggling. However, you will also want to be able to pay your bills. If you are thinking about a career in social justice, it is worth knowing that certain parts of the country tend to pay more than the national average for this type of career. According to Zip Recruiter, Santa Clara, California, tops the list with San Francisco and Fremont right behind. Alexandria, Virginia, and Wasilla, Alaska, also made the list. If you are contemplating a move anyway, it might be worth looking into these cities.

Your Career Can Make an Impact

It is rewarding to have a career that you not only love, but that you know is having a direct impact on other people. This is the case with jobs that focus on social justice. From supporting those who need assistance, exposing issues in stories, influencing the government and working to create programs, there are many ways to turn your passion for social justice into a fulfilling career.