Hawk+Alert+issued+after+shots+fired+on+Mormon+Trek

Shots were fired near the Westwinds Apartment Friday night, according to a Hawk Alert.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The University of Iowa issued a Hawk Alert stating shots were fired in the Westwinds Apartment area on Mormon Trek at 6:24 p.m.

The subject had fled the area heading northbound on Mormon Trek towards Coralville. The university advised people to avoid the area.

At 6:54 p.m., a situation updated stated law enforcement are currently in the area and are continuing to investigate. UI Police advised people to continue to avoid the area.

Media relations manager Hayley Bruce wrote that she has no additional information at this time aside from what has been shared on the emergency site and the UI Police twitter account.

“I will continue to post situation updates there as more information is made available,” Bruce wrote.