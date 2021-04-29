Letter to the Editor | Be sure you are registered and vote for Finlayson on June 8

I support Scott Finlayson for the June 8 Johnson County Election to fill the 21 months left of Janelle Rettig’s term. Finlayson has the expertise we need for knowing the county. He served four years in the Navy, graduated from University of Iowa Law school, and has served as assistant county attorney, then deputy county treasurer. I have worked with him in organizing caucuses and fundraising for League of Women Voters of Johnson County. He is optimistic, organized, and listens to others. He would be a good addition to the Board.

-Judy Pfohl, Iowa City Resident