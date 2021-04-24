Photos: Baseball vs. Maryland – Game One

Ayrton Breckenridge, Photojournalist
April 24, 2021

Maryland%2C+Iowa%2C+Mens%2C+baseball
Gallery|22 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Coaches from Iowa and Maryland meet with umpires before a baseball game between Iowa and Maryland on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 6-2.
Facebook Comments