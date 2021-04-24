Photos: Baseball vs. Maryland – Game One

Ayrton Breckenridge, Photojournalist April 24, 2021
Iowa baseball’s pitching struggles in 8-6 loss to Maryland
Iowa baseball misses opportunities, falls to Maryland
Iowa baseball team scores six unanswered runs, bullpen shuts down Maryland late in series-opening victory
Sher’s two RBI double propels Iowa baseball to 6-2 victory over Maryland
University of Iowa offers second Pfizer dose, vaccinates more than 2,000 students
Baseball
Photos: Baseball vs. Maryland – Game Two
Iowa baseball ready for four-game home tilt with Rutgers and Maryland
Iowa baseball team drops series-finale to Rutgers, wins three of four on the weekend
Iowa baseball ready for four-game road tilt with Rutgers
Nedved’s big day propels Hawkeyes to series sweep of Golden Gophers
Iowa baseball team outscores Minnesota 31-2 in three-game sweep, improves to 12-9 on the season
© 2021 The Daily Iowan. All rights reserved. • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in