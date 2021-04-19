By the numbers: Iowa men’s golf

As the regular season winds down for Iowa men’s golf, The Daily Iowan examines some of the most impressive numbers the Hawkeyes have put up in 2020-21.

Iowa’s Gonzalo Leal Montero swings during the third round of the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Iowa won the invitational 24 under par.

As the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf season begins to wind down, The Daily Iowan examines some of Iowa men’s golf’s most impressive and telling numbers.

1 regular season tournament remaining

Iowa men’s golf will travel to the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate in Columbus, Ohio, this weekend before heading to the Big Ten Championships in Carmel, Indiana, at the end of April.

The Robert Kepler Intercollegiate is hosted by Ohio State University and will likely feature a Big Ten-heavy field of teams.

Five Big Ten teams played in the 2019 Robert Kepler Intercollegiate, and the event was not played in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The Hawkeyes finished in sixth place the last time they teed it up at the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate. Now-seniors Alex Schaake and Benton Weinberg finished the event in ties for 21st and 50th, respectively.

2 individual winners, 2 team titles, and 2 players ranked inside Golfstat’s top 100

This season, Iowa men’s golf has grown familiar with the winner’s circle. Whether the Hawkeyes have been crowning individual champions or winning team titles, Iowa has found itself near the top of many leaderboards in 2020-21.

At both the Spartan Intercollegiate in March and the Hawkeye Invitational last week, the Hawkeyes’ topped the individual and team competitions. Sophomore Mac McClear won the Spartan Intercollegiate, and Schaake reigned victorious at the Hawkeye Invitational.

Coincidentally, Schaake finished second at the Spartan Intercollegiate and McClear placed second at the Hawkeye Invitational. So, in both events, the top two individual finishers were Hawkeyes.

At the Spartan Intercollegiate, Schaake finished three strokes behind McClear, and at the Hawkeye Invitational, McClear finished two shots behind Schaake.

As of April 19, both Schaake and McClear are ranked inside Golfstat’s NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Top 100 at No. 66 and No. 74, respectively.

Iowa men’s golf is the nation’s 43rd-best team

As a team, Iowa ranks 43rd in Golfstat’s NCAA Division I Men’s Golf rankings.

Following the conclusion of the Hawkeye Invitational, Schaake, McClear, and Weinberg all boast under-par scoring averages this season.

Through 12 rounds, Schaake’s scoring average is 70.5, followed by McClear and Weinberg’s 70.66 and 71.66 averages.

The Hawkeyes have played each of their five tournaments on par-72 tracks.

RELATED: Iowa men’s golf wins 2021 Hawkeye Invitational

Counting his win at the Hawkeye Invitational and his runner-up finish at the Spartan Intercollegiate in Sea Island, Georgia, Schaake has now finished in the top five in the last three event’s he’s played.

After his runner-up finish at the Spartan Intercollegiate and before his victory at the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City, Schaake finished the inaugural Calusa Cup at Calusa Pines Golf Club in Naples, Florida, April 6 in a tie for fifth.

The 2021 Big Ten Men’s Golf Championships begin April 30 and end May 2. The tournament will be held at Crooked Stick Golf Club, which has hosted notable events like the 1991 PGA Championship, the 2005 Solheim Cup, and the 2012 and 2016 BMW Championships.

Live results for the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Golf Championships and the Robert Kepler Invitational will be available on golfstat.com.