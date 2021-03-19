Scope Productions hosts singer-songwriter beabadoobee for virtual concert

In an hour-long Twitch stream Friday night, Filipino-born British artist beabadoobee performed 12 songs from her released albums and EP’s, ahead of her upcoming song, which will drop next week.

As a fairly new fan of beabadoobee’s, I’m now hooked for life.

The rising artist played a free, virtual concert Friday night, appearing on a Twitch stream hosted by the University of Iowa’s Scope Productions. Strumming on an acoustic guitar and singing from a green couch in her home in West London, I found the experience to be just as comforting as it had been when I first beabadoobee’s music, back during a car ride in my friend’s passenger seat on a starry Saturday night in October.

Beabadoobee — the stage name of 20-year-old Beatrice Laus — opened the night with a live Q&A straight from within her primarily pink bedroom. Twinkling fairy lights sparkled behind her head as she answered questions from the virtual audience, where the Filipino-born British singer-songwriter explained that her favorite treat to bake was cupcakes and the origin of her stage name — a nickname she’d originally used as the username for her private Instagram profile.

The Gemini sun, Scorpio rising then opened the virtual concert with a song from her third EP, Loveworm, titled “Disappear.” Her earrings — one in the shape of a sunflower, the other bearing a blue crescent moon — dangled as her light and soft, fairy-like voice drifted through the air above her delicate strumming.

“It’s strange that people actually want to see me sing,” she said afterwards, raking a hand through her blonde hair and smiling shyly.

Beabadoobee has written and played music professionally since 2017. Despite having produced a vast discography thus far in her career, however, her very first song and single, “Coffee” gained significant fame years after its initial release when it was sampled by Candanian rapper Powfu for his song, “Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head).”

Powfu’s song quickly gained popularity on TikTok early on in 2020, bringing the young artist more attention. Overwhelming attention, at first, she said, though she added that she’s now learned to appreciate it.

Sipping from a clear plastic cup of mango juice in between songs, beabadoobee looked like a fairy who’d appeared straight from the woods during her set. Dressed in a brown and green long-sleeved T-shirt and soft denim jeans, the only part of the outfit that didn’t match her otherwise ethereal aesthetic were her socks and slippers — both vibrant and purple-striped.

The artist smiled as she hit the high notes in her song “Ceilings” from her 2019 EP, Loveworm, laughing to herself when she accidentally messed up every now and again and apologizing since she hadn’t played for an audience in a while.

Resting her chin on the body of her guitar during some of the songs and reading from a set list by her feet, beabadoobee sang with the gentle, humble confidence of an emerging artist. A constellation of freckles sprayed her nose, crinkling whenever she smiled.

One of my personal favorite songs, “If You Want To,” from beabadoobee’s 2018 EP Patched Up, was played near the middle of her set. The artist wrote it when she was only 17 years old, the same year she received her first guitar second-hand.

“Wishing I still had my dreams. Late night started, take up space. ‘Cause every time I try to remember, lack of sleep takes half my brain,” the artist sang.

Beabadoobee played a number of songs from her most recent album as well, Fake It Flowers, including her favorite, “Care,” a catchy song with simple chords that kicks off the album.

The artist has been keeping herself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Having released Fake It Flowers in October 2020 while quarantining with her boyfriend, she will soon release a new song, “Last Day On Earth” sometime next week.

The indie-pop singer closed the concert casually, thanking Iowa City and Scope Productions for having her and waving to her camera. To listen to a recap of the songs beabadoobee played Friday night, see our upcoming playlist on the DI Arts Spotify.