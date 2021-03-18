Rapid Recap: Iowa wrestling’s NCAA Championship Session 1B matches conclude

All 10 of Iowa’s wrestlers advanced to the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Thursday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Mar 18, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler Austin Desanto wrestles Little Rock Trojans wrestler Paul Bianchi during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis — For the first time since 1992, all 10 of Iowa’s wrestlers have advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. In total, the Hawkeyes amassed 19 team points in the tournament’s first session — good for first place. Penn State currently sits in second place with 17 team points.

Iowa went 10-0 in the opening round. First time the Hawkeyes have advanced all 10 to the round of 16 since 1992. — Andy Hamilton (@Andy_Hamilton) March 18, 2021

Seven of the ten competing Hawkeyes earned bonus points in second round, and 125-pound Spencer Lee, 133-pound Austin DeSanto, 141-pound Jaydin Eierman, and 174-pound Michael Kemerer all won via technical fall.

Senior 165-pounder Alex Marinelli, 157-pound Kaleb Young, and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi won via major decision.

Junior 197-pounder Jacob Warner, sophomore 184-pounder Nelson Brands, and junior 141-pounder Max Murin won via decision.

Both Warner and Murin won in comeback fashion. Murin surrendered two early takedowns to Indiana’s Graham Rooks in the first period, but rallied with takedowns in the second and third periods to win, 8-7, after a point for riding time was tacked onto his scoring total at the end of the match.

For 90 seconds, Warner was nearly on his back, trying not to surrender a fall. After four points for a near-fall were awarded to North Carolina State’s Nick Reenan, Warner wriggled his way out Reenan’s grasp and earned a reversal.

At the end of the second period, Warner still trailed Reenan, 7-3. Then, a five-point third period helped Warner force sudden victory. Once the match went to sudden victory, Warner capitalized, earning a takedown just 11 seconds into the overtime period.

Furious @Hawks_Wrestling comeback! Jacob Warner battles back from nearly being pinned in the 1st period, to force OT and pick up the 9-7 victory over Nick Reenan.#NCAAWrestling x 🎥 @espn pic.twitter.com/pBilupSfru — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 18, 2021

Session I Results:

125-pounds: No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) win via technical fall over No. 32 Patrick McCormick (Virginia), 17-1.

133-pounds: No. 4 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) win via technical fall over No. 29 Paul Bianchi (Arkansas-Little Rock), 19-4.

141-pounds: No. 1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) win via technical fall over No. 32 Cayden Rooks (Indiana), 20-5.

149-pounds: No. 12 Max Murin (Iowa) win via decision over No. 21 Graham Rooks (Indiana), 8-7.

157-pounds: No. 5 Kaleb Young (Iowa) win via major decision over No. 28 Caleb Licking (Nebraska), 10-2.

165-pounds: No. 1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) win via major decision over No. 33 Austin Yant (Northern Iowa), 19-6.

174-pounds: No. 1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) win via technical fall over No. 32 Drew Hughes (Michigan State), 23-7.

184-pounds: No. 12 Nelson Brands (Iowa) win via decision over No. 21 Dominic Ducharme (CSU-Bakersfield), 8-6.

197-pounds: No. 5 Jacob Warner (Iowa) win via decision over No. 28 Nick Reenan (North Carolina State), 9-7.

285-pounds: No. 5 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) win via major decision over No. 28 Jon Spaulding (Edinboro), 9-1.