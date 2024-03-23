Live updates | Three Iowa men’s wrestlers compete in medal round of NCAA Championships

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa’s Real Woods at 141 and Michael Caliendo at 165 can wrestle back to place as high as third.
Byline photo of Isaac Elzinga
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
March 23, 2024
Penn+State+165-pound+Mitchell+Mesenbrink+wrestles+Iowa+Mike+Caliendo+during+the+fourth+session+of+the+NCAA+men%E2%80%99s+wrestling+championships+at+T-Mobile+Center+in+Kansas+City%2C+Missouri%2C+on+Friday%2C+March+22%2C+2024.+Mesenbrink+won+by+major+decision%2C+17-9.
Cody Blissett
Penn State 165-pound Mitchell Mesenbrink wrestles Iowa Mike Caliendo during the fourth session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 22, 2024. Mesenbrink won by major decision, 17-9.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are back for day three of the NCAA Wrestling Championships. Session VI gets underway at 10 a.m. in the T-Mobile Center.

The Hawkeyes are in third in the team standings, trailing Michigan by four and a half points and maintaining a half-point lead over Iowa State and Arizona State.

Iowa’s Real Woods at 141 and Michael Caliendo at 165 can wrestle back to place as high as third, and Jared Franek at 157 can finish as high as seventh. All have secured All-American status.

Team standings ahead of Saturday’s matches

1 Penn State, 148.0 (Six finalists)

2 Michigan, 64.5 (Two finalists)

3 Iowa, 60.0 (One finalist)

T4 Arizona State, 59.5 (Two finalists)

T4 Iowa State, 59.5 (One finalist)

 

Consolation semifinals 

141 pounds: No. 3 Real Woods (UI) vs No. 5 Anthony Echemendia (ISU)

Period 1: Woods shoots a takedown early but can’t finish. Scoreless after one.

Period 2: Woods escapes to take a 1-0 lead. A takedown for Woods makes it 4-0.

Period 3: Neutral start. Woods holds off Echemendia’s takedown attempts to win 4-0. He will wrestle in the third-place match against Brock Hardy.

165 pounds: No. 6 Michael Caliendo (UI) vs No. 7 Izzak Olejnik (OKST)

Period 1: Takedown for Olejnik to take a 3-0 lead. Escape for Caliendo cuts it to 3-1. Takedown for Caliendo to take a 4-3 lead.

Period 2: Caliendo starts down and escapes for a 5-3 lead.

Period 3: Olejnik starts down and escapes to make it 5-4. A late takedown for Caliedno makes it 8-4. Olejnik escapes and makes it 8-5. With two seconds left, Olejnik scores a takedown and ties it at eight, but Caliendo gets a point for riding time and wins 9-8. He will wrestle Keegan O’Toole in the third-place match.

Third place matches

141 Pounds: No. 3 Real Woods (UI) vs No. 8 Brock Hardy (NEB)

165 Pounds: No. 6 Michael Caliendo (UI) vs No. 1 Keegan O’Toole (MIZZ)

Seventh place match

157 Pounds: No. 10 Jared Franek (UI) vs No. 8 Peyton Robb (NEB)
