Photos: Session four of the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships

After session four, Iowa 125-pound Drake Ayala is the only Hawkeye to advance to the championship round of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. on Friday.

Iowa 165-pound Mike Caliendo lost in the semifinals to Penn State Mitchell Mesenbrink.

Penn State leads in the tournament with a total of 148 points with Michigan and Iowa bringing up the rear with 64.5 and 60 points respectively.

The wrestling continues on Saturday for session five at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time.