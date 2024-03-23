The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa State wrestler David Carr beats Missouri's Keegan O'Toole in NCAA semifinals to end rivalry on top
Live updates | Two Iowa men's wrestlers compete in semifinals of NCAA Championships
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | First-seeded Hawkeyes to open NCAA Tournament with Holy Cross
Recap | Iowa men's wrestlers Drake Ayala, Michael Caliendo advance to NCAA semifinals
Big 12 heavyweight champion Yonger Bastida loses in NCAA quarterfinals to Michigan's Lucas Davison
Photos: Session four of the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Byline photo of Cody Blissett
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
March 23, 2024

After session four, Iowa 125-pound Drake Ayala is the only Hawkeye to advance to the championship round of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. on Friday.

Iowa 165-pound Mike Caliendo lost in the semifinals to Penn State Mitchell Mesenbrink.

Penn State leads in the tournament with a total of 148 points with Michigan and Iowa bringing up the rear with 64.5 and 60 points respectively.

The wrestling continues on Saturday for session five at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time.

2024_03_22_NCAAwrestlingChampS4_CB0052
Gallery24 Photos
Cody Blissett
Wrestlers of the 125-pound weight class prepare to take the mat during the fourth session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 22, 2024. Iowa Drake Ayala and Arizona State Richard Figueroa advanced to the finals.

About the Contributor
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
