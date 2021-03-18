Follow along: Iowa wrestling competes in Session 1B of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

After a 5-0 performance from Iowa wrestling’s lightweights in Session 1A, the Hawkeyes’ heavyweights take the floor for Session 1B.

Mar 18, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler Austin Desanto wrestles Little Rock Trojans wrestler Paul Bianchi during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS — After Iowa’s 125-pound Spencer Lee, 133-pound Austin DeSanto, 141-pound Jaydin Eierman, 149-pound Max Murin, and 157-pound Kaleb Young all picked up victories in Session 1A of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, the Hawkeyes’ 165-pound Alex Marinelli, 174-pound Michael Kemerer, 184-pound Nelson Brands, 197-pound Jacob Warner, and 285-pound Tony Cassioppi will all compete in Session 1B of the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

184-pounds: No. 12 Nelson Brands vs. No. 21 Dominic Ducharme

Iowa sophomore Nelson Brands narrowly edged CSU-Baskersfield’s Dominic Ducharme in the Hawkeyes’ opening match of Session 1B of the NCAA Wrestling Championships. Brands trailed early, but two takedowns and a reversal in the second period earned him a victory.

165-pounds: No. 1 Alex Marinelli vs. No. 33 Austin Yant

Against an in-state foe, Iowa’s Alex Marinelli defeated Northern Iowa’s Austin Yant via 19-6 major decision. Marinelli will face North Carolina State’s Thomas Bullard in the next round.

197-pounds: No. 5 Jacob Warner vs. No. 28 Nick Reenan

After spending approximately 90 seconds nearly on his back, Iowa’s Jacob Warner earned a miraculous reversal at the end of first period. Entering the third period, Warner trailed 28th-seeded Nick Reenan, 7-3.

Warner rallied to win the match and avoid a tournament-opening upset, 9-7, in sudden victory.

174-pounds: No. 1 Michael Kemerer vs. No. 32 Drew Hughes

Iowa’s Michael Kemerer defeated Michigan State’s Drew Hughes via 23-7 technical fall in his first matchup of the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Kemerer will take on Army’s Benjamin Pasiuk in the next round.

285-pounds: No. 5 Tony Cassioppi vs. No. 28 Jon Spaulding

In his tournament-opening matchup against Edinboro’s Jon Spaulding, Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi picked up a win via 9-1 major decision. Cassioppi will take on Ohio State’s Tate Orndorff in the next round.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information throughout the day.