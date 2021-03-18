Follow along: Iowa participates in Session II of the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships
All 10 of Iowa’s wrestlers advanced to the second round of the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Session II action begins with lightweights at 5 p.m. and ends with heavyweights at 8 p.m.
ST. LOUIS — All 10 of Iowa’s wrestlers advanced to the second round of the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Lightweights will begin Iowa’s Session II action with heavyweights wrapping it up.
No. 1 Spencer Lee vs. No. 2 Killian Cardinale
For just the second time this season, Iowa’s 125-pound two-time national champion Spencer Lee wrestled into the third period. West Virginia’s Killian Cardinale forced Lee to wrestle a full seven-minute match for the first time in 2020-21, though Lee defeated him via major decision, 15-5.
Cardinale is first opponent Lee did not defeat by fall or technical fall this year.
No. 4 Austin DeSanto vs. No. 20 Ryan Sullivan
After approximately 96 seconds of wrestling, Iowa’s 133-pound Austin DeSanto pinned West Virginia’s Ryan Sullivan. DeSanto will compete in Session III action Friday morning at the Enterprise Center.
No. 1 Jaydin Eierman vs. No. 16 Cole Matthews
Iowa’s 141-pound Jaydin Eierman snuck past Pittsburgh’s Cole Matthews via 4-3 decision in his Session II matchup Thursday. Eierman will participate in tomorrow’s quarterfinals.
No. 12 Max Murin vs. No. 5 Ridge Lovett
In a 2021 Big Ten Tournament rematch, Iowa’s 149-pound Max Murin defeated Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett in upset fashion. The 12th-seeded Murin squeaked by Lovett via 5-3 decision.
Lovett had previously defeated then-No. 2 seed Murin as the No. 7 seed at the Big Ten Tournament in State College, Pennsylvania.
No. 5 Kaleb Young vs. No. 12 Brady Berge
Iowa’s 157-pound Kaleb Young is the first Hawkeye to fall out of national championship contention at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Young fell to Penn State’s Brady Berge via 3-2 decision.
Four of Iowa’s five wrestlers that competed in Session 2A Thursday afternoon advanced to the Session III quarterfinals slated for Friday morning.
