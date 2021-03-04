Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Nebraska

Kate Heston, Photojournalist
March 4, 2021

030421-MBBvNebraska-KH-1
Gallery|26 Photos
Kate Heston
The Hawkeyes take a knee before the National Anthem during an Iowa men’s basketball game against Nebraska on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye arena. The Hawks beat the Cornhuskers, 102-64.
Facebook Comments