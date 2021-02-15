Caitlin Clark named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week and Big Ten Freshman of the Week

The West Des Moines native has tied the record for freshman winning those honors.

Iowa Guard Caitlin Clark, who starts on Iowa’s women’s basketball as a true freshman, celebrates after an Iowa victory over Iowa State on on Wednesday, Dec. 9,2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones in a close game, 82-80. While walking into the tunnel after the win over the Cyclones, Caitlin exclaimed “this is a Hawkeye state.”

Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark received the Co-Big Ten Player of the Week and Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, it was announced Monday.

Clark received her Co-Big Ten Player of the Week honor this week with Wisconsin’s Imani Lewis.

With Clark’s 10th Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor, Clark ties the Big Ten record for winning that award, which was set by Nebraska’s Jessica Shepard in the 2015-16 season.

As it being Clark’s fourth Big Ten Player of the Week honor, she tied the conference record for times a freshman has received that honor. Amanda Zahui B. of Minnesota set the record in the 2013-14 season.

Clark had 39 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists Feb. 11 at Nebraska. Her 39 points is a career-high and the most any player — man or woman — has scored at Pinnacle Bank Arena. That was her third consecutive game where she scored 30 or more points.

Clark is the second freshman in Division I since the 2015-16 season to score 30 or more points in seven games. Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter had seven games where she scored 30 or more points in the 2017-18 season.

The West Des Moines native is third on Iowa’s all-time freshman scoring list with 451 points. Jaime Printy holds the freshman record at 501 points, which she set in the 2009-10 season.

Clark’s 57 3-pointers rank third on the Iowa all-time freshman 3-pointer list, with her being two 3-pointers behind current teammate Alexis Sevillian. Printy has the record at 82.

Clark has 110 assists, which is fourth on the Iowa all-time freshman assist list. Kathleen Doyle has the record at 148.

The Hawkeyes hit the floor next against Penn State on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on BTN.