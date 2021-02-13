Iowa City police investigating homicide in downtown apartment complex

The victim, an adult male, has not been identified.

Iowa City Police are investigating a homicide which took place Friday night.

According to a press release from the police department, around 7:54 p.m. Friday evening, officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment building on the 600 block of S. Governor Street.

According to the release, a witness told officers that three men entered the apartment, shot the victim, and fled.

The victim, an adult male, has not been publicly identified, pending family identification and an autopsy. The department said this is scheduled for Feb. 15.

The incident is still under investigation by Iowa City police, and the Johnson County Attorney and Medical Examiners office.

“There does not appear to be a safety threat to the general public at this time,” the release said.