Sexual+assault+reported+at+University+of+Iowa+residence+hall

The University of Iowa received a report of a sexual assault that occurred last weekend, between Feb. 5 and Feb. 7, at a residence hall.

No additional information was provided.

UI officials encourage individuals to call the police at 911 if they believe a crime has been committed. To contact University of Iowa Police call (319) 335-5022.

The crime alert stated victims may seek medical attention immediately, even if there are no obvious physical injuries. There are other options for self-care after an assault, including contacting a confidential victim advocate, call 319-335-6000. A comprehensive list of resources can be found on the OSMRC’s website.