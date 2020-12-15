Iowa-Michigan Champions Week football game canceled

Lingering COVID-19 issues within the Wolverine program forced the game to be called off.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday, October 5, 2019. The Wolverines celebrated homecoming and defeated the Hawkeyes, 10-3. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

The Iowa-Michigan Champions Week football game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Wolverine program.

This is the first time an Iowa game has been canceled this season. The Hawkeyes played all eight of their regular season games and were only team in the Big Ten West to do so. The teams were scheduled to meet Saturday at 6 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium.

Michigan has canceled three consecutive games because of positive COVID-19 cases within its program. The Wolverines canceled their games against Maryland and Ohio State in the final two weeks of the regular season.

“We do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa,” Michigan’s Athletic Director Warde Maneul said.

Bruce Feldman, a college football reporter for The Athletic, reported that Michigan was without more than 50 players this week in practice of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing procedures.

With the game called off, Michigan’s season is over. The Wolverines reportedly will not pursue a bowl game opportunity and will finish the year with a 2-4 record.

The Indiana-Purdue Champions Week game was also canceled Tuesday morning in a joint decision between the schools.

It is unclear if Iowa will pursue another opponent for this week. The 6-2 Hawkeyes have won six games in a row after dropping their first two games of the season. Bowl selections will be made Sunday.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is holding a press conference at 1:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.