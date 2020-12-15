Iowa football remains No. 16 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 28-7 last week to close out the regular season.

Dec. 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) makes a touchdown after an 80 yrd. drive to the end zone during the fourth quarter of the Iowa v. Wisconsin football game at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa defeated Wisconsin with a score of 28-7.

The Iowa football team remains No. 16 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 28-7 at Kinnick Stadium last week to close out the regular season. Iowa is 6-2 and has won six games in a row after dropping two games to start the season. The team’s Champions Week game against Michigan was canceled Tuesday afternoon because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Wolverine program.

Alabama remains the top-ranked team in this week’s rankings. Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State round out the top four. Iowa State is ranked sixth this week. Other than Ohio State and Iowa, ranked Big Ten teams include No. 11 Indiana and No. 14 Northwestern.