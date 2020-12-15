Iowa football remains No. 16 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 28-7 last week to close out the regular season.
December 15, 2020
The Iowa football team remains No. 16 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 28-7 at Kinnick Stadium last week to close out the regular season. Iowa is 6-2 and has won six games in a row after dropping two games to start the season. The team’s Champions Week game against Michigan was canceled Tuesday afternoon because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Wolverine program.
Alabama remains the top-ranked team in this week’s rankings. Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State round out the top four. Iowa State is ranked sixth this week. Other than Ohio State and Iowa, ranked Big Ten teams include No. 11 Indiana and No. 14 Northwestern.
Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for games played through December 12.
Is your team in? 👀
— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 16, 2020
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...