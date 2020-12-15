This one could go either way.

Gonzaga vs. Iowa. No. 1 vs. No. 3. Probably the two best offenses in men’s college basketball.

But I’m picking Gonzaga.

The Zags haven’t been on the court much this season. The program canceled five games and put its season on pause after positive COVID-19 tests from the team. But when Gonzaga has been on the floor, the team has looked the part. Gonzaga is 3-0 this season, with victories over Kansas, Auburn, and West Virginia.

Like Iowa, Gonzaga is versatile, experienced, and capable of putting up points on any team in the nation.

Gonzaga has tremendous front court depth, including senior Corey Kispert, a potential All-American, and Drew Timme, the Zags’ 6-foot-10 leading scorer. In the backcourt, Jalen Suggs runs the point as one of the best freshmen in the country, and 2020 West Coast Conference Tournament Most Outstanding Player Joel Ayayi is also a threat.

Look, there is no easy pick in this game. Iowa also has incredible depth, and the best player in the country in Luka Garza. There’s no question these are, deservingly, two of the best teams in the nation, maybe even the best two teams.

I think Gonzaga is better equipped to defend Iowa than vice versa. We know Iowa can score a lot. But can the Hawkeyes stop an offense that is just as good, maybe even slightly better, than theirs? I’m not sure.

So, I’m going with the Zags.