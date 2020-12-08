Iowa football team ranked No. 16 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Hawkeyes jumped up three spots from their position last week.

Katie Goodale for The Daily Iowan

Iowa full back Monte Pottebaum (38) avoids Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson (45) during the Iowa v. Illinois football game in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Iowa defeated Illinois with a score of 35-21.

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
December 8, 2020

The Iowa football team is ranked No. 16 in the third edition of this season’s College Football Playoff rankings.

The Hawkeyes defeated Illinois 35-21 in Champaign last week, their fifth consecutive victory. Iowa jumped three spots up from its ranking in the poll last week and is 5-2 this season.

Alabama is the top team in this week’s rankings. Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State round out the top four. Iowa State is ranked No. 7 this week. Big Ten teams ranked this week, other than Ohio State and Iowa, include No. 12 Indiana and No. 14 Northwestern.

Here are this week’s full rankings:

Iowa competes against Wisconsin this Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in the final game of the team’s regular season.

