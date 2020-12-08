Iowa football team ranked No. 16 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Hawkeyes jumped up three spots from their position last week.

Iowa full back Monte Pottebaum (38) avoids Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson (45) during the Iowa v. Illinois football game in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Iowa defeated Illinois with a score of 35-21.

The Iowa football team is ranked No. 16 in the third edition of this season’s College Football Playoff rankings.

The Hawkeyes defeated Illinois 35-21 in Champaign last week, their fifth consecutive victory. Iowa jumped three spots up from its ranking in the poll last week and is 5-2 this season.

Alabama is the top team in this week’s rankings. Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State round out the top four. Iowa State is ranked No. 7 this week. Big Ten teams ranked this week, other than Ohio State and Iowa, include No. 12 Indiana and No. 14 Northwestern.

Here are this week’s full rankings:

Take a look at the full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for games played through December 6. Is your team in? 👀 🏈🏆

￼ pic.twitter.com/J9RA8Ep1TW — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 9, 2020

Iowa competes against Wisconsin this Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in the final game of the team’s regular season.