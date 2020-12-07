Daviyon Nixon named Outland Trophy semifinalist

The award goes to the best interior lineman on offense or defense.

Iowa Defensive Tackle Daviyon Nixon raises his fist as the Hawkeyes take to their home field for the first time in the season during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20.

Iowa junior defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon has been named one of six semifinalists for the 2020 Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Monday. The Outland Trophy is presented to the nation’s best interior lineman on offense or defense.

Nixon is the only defensive lineman on the six-player list. In the last 20 years, only seven defensive linemen have won the Outland Trophy.

Tristan Wirfs was a semifinalist for the award last season. Four Hawkeyes have won the Outland Trophy in school history: Brandon Scherff (2014), Robert Gallery (2003), Alex Karras (1957), and Cal Jones (1955). Only three programs in the nation have more Outland Trophy recipients than the Hawkeyes.

Nixon, a Kenosha, Wisconsin, native, was named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award earlier Monday.

He leads the Big Ten with 13 tackles for loss and five sacks. His 41 tackles are the most on Iowa’s defensive line. Nixon has also tallied one interception, one forced fumble, one pass break-up, and one quarterback hit.

Nixon returned his first career interception for 71 yards for his first career touchdown in Iowa’s 41-21 win at Penn State.

Nixon has helped lead an Iowa defense that ranks third in the Big Ten in scoring defense (17.3), total defense (326.4), and rush defense (115.0), and fourth in pass defense (211.4). Iowa’s defense has played 21 straight games without surrendering 25 points – the longest streak in the nation among Power 5 teams.

Three finalists for the Outland Trophy will be announced Dec. 22, with the winner being announced Jan. 7 live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.

Iowa (5-2) wraps up the regular season on Saturday at home against Wisconsin (2-2). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on FS1 or BTN.