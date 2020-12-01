University of Iowa student accused of extortion
December 1, 2020
A University of Iowa student has been accused of extortion.
Vy Nhat Dinh, 20 was charged with extortion for allegedly telling the victim she would accuse him of sexual assault unless he paid her $1000, according to police reports. According to the report, the alleged event took place on April 26 at Catlett residence hall.
Extortion is a class-D felony.
